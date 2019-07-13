Hernandez is out of the lineup versus the Yankees on Saturday.

Hernandez is the odd man out of the lineup for the Blue Jays on Saturday as Randal Grichuk gets the start in center while Eric Sogard finds himself in right field. Hernandez hasn't been able to find a good groove in a while as he's been flirting with a sub-.200 batting average since early May. Hernandez has had plenty of opportunities to solidify a consistent role within the Blue Jays' lineup. However, due to his continuous struggles, it may be likely he finds himself on the bench more often than he's used to as manager Charlie Montoyo may look to give other players a chance to contribute.