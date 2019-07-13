Athletics' Josh Phegley: Out of lineup

Phegley is not in the lineup against the White Sox on Saturday.

Phegley will once again find his way to the bench as the Athletics are rolling with Chris Herrmann behind the plate. With Herrmann absolutely tearing it up since being activated from the injured list, Phegley's playing time has essentially been split with the 31-year-old catcher. Phegley is hitting just .211 over the last month.

