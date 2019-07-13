Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Heads to bench
Bader is not starting Saturday against Arizona, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
Bader has gone hitless in 16 of his last 20 games, posting a miserable .093/.169/.093 line over that stretch. Dexter Fowler will slide over to center field in his absence, with Jose Martinez starting in right.
