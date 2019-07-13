Rangers' Rougned Odor: Out of Saturday's lineup

Odor is not in Saturday's lineup against the Astros.

Odor has been heating up at the dish, hitting .297 with three home runs over his last 10 games. However, he also has 16 strikeouts (41 percent strikeout rate) and just one walk in 37 at-bats over that stretch. Danny Santana gets the start at second base and will hit second. The Rangers just traded for prospect Nick Solak, who plays second base and the outfield, so there will be more internal competition at the keystone going forward.

