Valaika was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Valaika recorded a wRC+ of 9 in 133 plate appearances last season and has managed to get even worse in 53 plate appearances this year, hitting .128/.226/.213, good for a wRC+ of 5. There's little reason to believe that he'll be an interesting fantasy option when he returns to the big leagues, even at Coors Field. Kyle Freeland was recalled in a corresponding move.

