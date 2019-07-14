Cubs' Jon Lester: Strikes out six in win

Lester (9-6) allowed three runs on eight hits with no walks and six strikeouts across 6.2 innings to earn a victory against the Pirates on Saturday.

The veteran starred on the mound and at the plate, driving in as many runs as he allowed in the victory. Lester completed four scoreless, as the Cubs built a 10-0 lead, but the Pirates tallied a run in each of Lester's last three frames, two of which coming from solo homers. Still, that hardly ruined his day. Lester improved to 9-6 and owns a 3.74 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 99 strikeouts in 101 innings this season. He will pitch next at home against the Padres on Friday.