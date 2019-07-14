Hess was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays.

Hess joined the Orioles as the 26th man for the twin bill and makes his way back to Norfolk after allowing three runs over two innings during the nightcap. The 26-year-old has a 7.15 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 55:28 K:BB over 68 major-league innings this season.

