Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Hits another long ball
Kang went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 10-4 loss against the Cubs on Saturday.
The 32-year-old may have finally turned the corner. He's hit four homers in the last 10 games, but that's not really anything new. He possesses a .242 ISO this season, however, the problem is Kang is only batting .179. The good news, though, is in addition to the power, he's hitting .321 (9-for-28) in the last 10 games. Kang has hits in seven games and posted two multi-hit contests during that stretch. Overall, he has nine homers with 21 RBI and 14 runs in 145 at-bats this season.
