Boyd (6-7) was dealt the loss at Kansas City after recording 10 strikeouts and allowing four runs on six hits and four walks across seven innings.

Boyd cruised through the first four frames but scuffled during the fifth and six innings. giving up four runs on four hits and four walks. It's the third straight start the 28-year-old has reached double-digit strikeouts, and he next lines up to pitch Thursday at Cleveland.

