Rosario is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Rosario went 3-for-8 with a caught stealing in the first two games out of the All-Star break, but he'll head to the bench Sunday. The 23-year-old has an .838 OPS in his last nine contests. Adeiny Hechavarria enters the lineup at shortstop for the Mets in the series finale.