Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Day off Sunday

Alfaro is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Alfaro started the first two games out of the break but will head to the bench after going 1-for-4 with a triple and three strikeouts Saturday. Bryan Holaday will take over behind the plate and bat eighth for the Marlins.

