Ramos was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Ramos was sent down in late June but makes his return to the Phillies shortly after the All-Star break. The 26-year-old had a rough start to the season with five runs allowed (four earned) in his first four innings, but he has a 2.00 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over nine innings dating back to late April.

More News
Our Latest Stories