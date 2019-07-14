Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Not in Sunday's lineup

Lamb is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at St. Louis.

Lamb received the starting nod for the first two games of the series and went 1-for-4 with a home run, two walks and two hit by pitches. Ildemaro Vargas will start at the keystone Sunday, pushing Eduardo Escobar to third base.

More News
Our Latest Stories