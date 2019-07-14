Giants' Buster Posey: Day off Sunday

Posey is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Milwaukee, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Posey started off the second half with a bang Friday with his game-winning grand slam, which was his first home run in over a month. The veteran backstop receives the day off Sunday while the Giants don't have a scheduled off day until July 25, and also have a doubleheader Monday. Stephen Vogt (knee) will take over behind the plate in the series finale.