Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Not in Sunday's lineup
Dyson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Dyson went 0-for-9 with three strikeouts in the last two games, though he did rob Paul Goldschmidt of a home run Saturday. Tim Locastro will start in left field and bat leadoff for the Diamondbacks in the series finale.
