White is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

With Yuli Gurriel covering White's usual post at first base in the series finale, Alex Bregman will shift to third base while Myles Straw enters the lineup at shortstop. White, who started in each of the Astros' last five games, should hold down a quasi-everyday role until Carlos Correa (ribs) likely returns from the 60-day injured list in a little under two weeks.