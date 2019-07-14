Mathis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Mathis and Tim Federowicz have been alternating turns behind the plate lately, a pattern that will likely continue so long as Isiah Kiner-Falefa (finger) is stuck on the injured list. Over his last 10 games, Mathis has gone 5-for-30 with a home run, three RBI and two runs.