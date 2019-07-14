Dodgers' Corey Seager: Out of lineup Sunday
Seager is not in the lineup for Sunday night's game at Boston, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Seager was activated off the injured list and started the first two games of the series, but he'll take a seat versus southpaw David Price after going hitless in nine at-bats. Chris Taylor will take over at shortstop in his absence Sunday.
