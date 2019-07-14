Yarbrough (8-3) secured the victory after allowing one run on two hits while striking out six over 6.1 innings Sunday against Baltimore.

Yarbrough cruised through the first six innings of his outing before ultimately surrendering a run in the bottom of the ninth inning on a single to right field. The 27-year-old southpaw has been throwing the ball well of late, giving up just three runs over his last five appearances (21.1 innings) while fanning 19.