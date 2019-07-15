Braves' A.J. Minter: Notches fifth save
Minter gave up one hit in a scoreless ninth inning against San Diego on Sunday to earn the save.
Minter retired the first two batters he faced before Fernando Tatis Jr. stroked his fourth single of the game, but the Atlanta closer responded by getting Eric Hosmer to fly out to end the game. While he stills holds an unsightly 6.56 ERA and 1.80 WHIP on the season, Minter has been much better since returning to the majors on June 11, holding opponents scoreless in 10 of 14 appearances while racking up 14 strikeouts in 12.1 innings.
