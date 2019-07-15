Ynoa was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Ynoa has thrown two scoreless innings for the Braves so far this year. In 36.1 innings for Gwinnett, he owns an unimpressive 5.20 ERA. held back by a high walk rate (11.4 percent), something that's been an issue throughout his professional career. Jacob Webb (elbow) landed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.

