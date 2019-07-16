Hand gave up a run on two hits while striking out two batters and earning the save over Detroit on Monday.

Called on to protect a three-run lead, Hand coughed up a solo shot to Jordy Mercer to lead off the ninth inning. After allowing a single, he retired the final three batters to secure his 25th save. Despite giving up a run, Hand owns a 0.99 WHIP and 2.29 ERA.