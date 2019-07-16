Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Homers again

Schwarber went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and an RBI in the Cubs' 6-3 loss to the Reds on Monday.

Schwarber got the Cubs on the board in the third inning as he launched his 20th home run of the season. The young left fielder had gone eight consecutive games without hitting a home run, but Monday's shot is now the second in as many days for the slugger. Schwarber is now slashing 232./.326/.476 on the year and while that stat line isn't eye-popping in the slightest, he is on track to set a personal best in home runs and RBI.