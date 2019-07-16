Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Lands on injured list

Carpenter was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right foot contusion Tuesday.

Carpenter left Monday's game in the middle of an at-bat after fouling a ball off his foot, and the issue is evidently serious enough to sideline him for at least 10 days. Edmundo Sosa was called up in a corresponding move and will likely fill a bench role, with Tommy Edman taking over at third base.

