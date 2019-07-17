Castro went 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBI on Tuesday against the Padres.

Castro delivered a bases-loaded triple in the bottom of the sixth inning, accounting for all of his production Tuesday. Though he's still delivering a subpar .252/.278/.350 line across 389 plate appearances, Castro has has managed six multi-hit efforts in his last eight starts. However, that hasn't translated to a lot of production as he's managed just five RBI and three runs scored in that span.