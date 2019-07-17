Phillies' Hector Neris: Blows another save
Neris was charged with a blow save after surrendering three runs on two hits and one walk over one-third of an inning Tuesday's win versus the Dodgers. He had one strikeout.
Neris gave up a three-run home run to Matt Beaty and had major command issues as he delivered only seven of his 17 pitches for strikes. The Phillies rallied for three runs of their own in the bottom of the frame to take him off the hook for the loss. Neris has allowed nine runs across his last six innings, converting only one of four save chances in that stretch.
