Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Day off Wednesday

Grandal is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Braves.

Grandal, who is 1-for-13 (.077) in five games since the All-Star break, will sit for Wednesday's matinee contest after catching all nine innings during Tuesday's 13-1 win. Manny Pina is starting behind the dish and hitting sixth in place of Grandal.

