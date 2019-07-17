Lockett could be called up for a spot start this weekend, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets will need to fill in for Zack Wheeler (shoulder) for one turn through the rotation, and Lockett is the most likely candidate at Triple-A Syracuse. The right-hander struggled in two big-league starts earlier this year, but in his most recent outing for Syracuse on Saturday, Lockett gave up on earned run over 5.1 innings.