Jimenez landed on the 10-day injured list with a right ulnar nerve contusion Wednesday.

Jimenez suffered the injury during an outfield collision with Charlie Tilson in Tuesday's game against the Royals. After initially being diagnosed with elbow soreness, he'll now miss at least 10 days with a bruised nerve. Tilson and Ryan Cordell are likely in line for an increased role in his absence.

