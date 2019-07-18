White Sox's James McCann: Heads to bench

McCann is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.

McCann is just receiving a breather with the White Sox and Royals wrapping up their series with a day game after a night game. Since appearing in the All-Star Game, McCann has gone 2-for-19 in his first starts, but his slash line still sits at a superb .300/.354/.484 for the campaign. Welington Castillo will replace him behind the dish Thursday.