Cron was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

Cron owns a lopsided but respectable .207/.266/.534 slash line in 27 games this season. There aren't enough at-bats available for him at first base at the moment, however, with Christian Walker hitting well and Jake Lamb also sliding over from third base for the occasional start at the position. Wilmer Flores (foot) returns from the injured list in a corresponding move.

