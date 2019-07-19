Diamondbacks' Domingo Leyba: Sent to Triple-A
Leyba was optioned to Triple-A Reno following Thursday's game against Milwaukee, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Leyba went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a walk over six games during his latest trip to the big leagues. Taylor Clarke (back) will be activated from the injured list Friday to take Leyba's spot on the 25-man roster.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Domingo Leyba: Returns from minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Domingo Leyba: Sent back to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Domingo Leyba: Called up by Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Domingo Leyba: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Domingo Leyba: Hitting well after delayed debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Domingo Leyba: Optioned to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...