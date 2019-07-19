Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Not starting Friday
Schwarber is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres.
Schwarber will take a seat for the second straight contest with the Friars trotting out a left-hander in Eric Lauer for the series opener. Kris Bryant slides out to left field in his absence, while David Bote starts at third base.
