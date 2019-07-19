Braves' Touki Toussaint: Optioned to Triple-A
Toussaint was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
Toussaint was sent down after allowing three runs in 2.1 innings Thursday against the Nationals. His ERA now sits at 5.62 on the season, with his inflated 13.1 percent walk rate the primary culprit. Wes Parsons and Patrick Weigel were called up in corresponding moves for Toussaint and Kyle Wright being optioned.
