Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Day off Friday
Benintendi is not in the lineup for Friday's game at Baltimore, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Benintendi started the last nine games but will take a seat in the series opener with southpaw John Means on the mound for the Orioles. Sam Travis receives the starting nod in left field in his absence.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Day off Friday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Delivers three runs in win•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Returns to lineup with four hits•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Starting and batting fourth•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Will play both weekend games•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sits again Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...