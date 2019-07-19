Red Sox's Brock Holt: Not in Friday's lineup

Holt is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Holt started five of the first six games at second base coming out of the All-Star break, but he now finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest. Michael Chavis will start at the keystone Friday while Christian Vazquez mans first base.

More News
Our Latest Stories