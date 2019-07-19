Pujols (hamstring) isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Mariners.

Pujols exited Thursday night's contest with left hamstring tightness, and he'll be held out Friday, though he's listed as available off the bench on the lineup card, per J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News. The Angels are likely excercising caution with the veteran first baseman in an effort to prevent further injury. He'll continue to be considered day-to-day moving forward.

