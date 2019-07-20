Astros' Jose Altuve: Out of lineup Saturday

Altuve is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros haven't suggested that Altuve sustained an injury in Friday's 4-3 win, so his absence from the lineup is likely just a pre-planned maintenance day. With Altuve getting his first day off since returning from the 10-day injured list June 19, Tony Kemp will step in at second base.

More News
Our Latest Stories