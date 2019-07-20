Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Scheduled to start Tuesday

Bundy (knee) is officially scheduled to start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Bundy expected to miss just one start when he landed on the 10-day injured list with right knee tendinitis last Saturday, and he should be able to do so. He's had a rough time in his last four outings, giving up 17 runs in 17 innings, though at least some of that can likely be attributed to the knee issue.

