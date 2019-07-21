Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Out of Sunday's lineup

Wong is not in Sunday's lineup against the Reds.

Wong will not start for the second time in the team's past five games. The Cardinals didn't face a left-handed pitcher on either occasion, so it appears the team wants to give Tommy Edman more run at second base. However, Wong has swung the bat well since the All-Star break, recording at least one hit in six of his eight starts.

