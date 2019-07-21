Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Begins rehab assignment
Johnson (infection) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday.
He turned in a 1-2-3 inning with a couple strikeouts out of the bullpen for the PawSox. Johnson could rejoin the big-league bullpen in late July or early August.
