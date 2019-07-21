Jackson cleared release waivers and has elected to enter free agency, John Lott of The Athletic reports.

Jackson was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He posted an 11.12 ERA and 2.19 WHIP with a 19:13 K:BB ratio across 28.1 innings this season with the team. He is now free to a sign a contract with any team.

