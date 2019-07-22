Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Resumes baseball activities
Carpenter (foot) has resumed baseball activities, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Just placed on the injured list with a right foot bone contusion last Tuesday, Carpenter is back to taking grounders, swings and running the bases at about half-speed. Manager Mike Shildt confirmed Sunday that Carpenter's rehab assignment, which will unfold either at Double-A Springfield or Triple-A Memphis, is slated to begin "sooner rather than later."
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Eyeing rehab assignment soon•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Lands on injured list•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Out of Tuesday's starting nine•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Exits due to injury•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Struggling with contact•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Returns from IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...