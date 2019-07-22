Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Resumes baseball activities

Carpenter (foot) has resumed baseball activities, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Just placed on the injured list with a right foot bone contusion last Tuesday, Carpenter is back to taking grounders, swings and running the bases at about half-speed. Manager Mike Shildt confirmed Sunday that Carpenter's rehab assignment, which will unfold either at Double-A Springfield or Triple-A Memphis, is slated to begin "sooner rather than later."

