Santana went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a walk in a loss to the Angels on Sunday.

Santana was one of the few offensive bright spots during another big loss for the Mariners, with the slugger snapping out of a 1-for-15 skid that had encompassed his previous four games. Santana now has four multi-hit efforts in July, but he uncharacteristically has only two extra-base hits (one double, one home run) during his 57 plate appearances during the month.