Tarpley was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Tarpley has tossed 13.2 innings for the Yankees this season, struggling to a 6.59 ERA. His 30.7 percent strikeout rate is strong, but it's been paired with a poor 11.3 percent walk rate. Jonathan Holder was recalled in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories