Choi is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays with hold out three of their lefty-hitting lineup mainstays (Choi, Nate Lowe and Joey Wendle) with Boston bringing a southpaw (Eduardo Rodriguez) to the hill for the series opener. Choi may not be in store for much action during the three-game series with two more lefties (Chris Sale and David Price) tentatively lined up to start Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, for the Red Sox.