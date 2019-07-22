Wolters is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.

Wolters has started six times since the All-Star break, with Monday's starter Chris Iannetta starting five games. Iannetta's 86 wRC+ is noticeably stronger than Wolters' 73 mark, thanks primarily due to a six to one edge in homers, but Wolters' defense has graded out better.

More News
Our Latest Stories