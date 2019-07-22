Orioles' Chris Davis: Sits vs. southpaw

Davis is out of the lineup Monday against the Diamondbacks, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis will head to the bench for Monday's series opener against the Diamondbacks with left-hander Robbie Ray starting for Arizona. In his place, Renato Nunez is starting at first base and hitting cleanup.

