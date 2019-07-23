Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Heads to bench
Fowler isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Pirates.
Fowler collected a pair of base knocks in Monday's series opener, but he'll head to the bench for Tuesday's action. Yairo Munoz draws the start in center field and will hit eighth in Fowler's stead.
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Snaps out of multi-game skid•
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Bat still hot to start second half•
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Keeps bat hot•
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Productive in one-run win•
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Not starting Sunday•
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: On bench Sunday•
