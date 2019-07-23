Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Heads to bench
Gurriel is not starting Tuesday against Cleveland.
Gurriel sits after starting 29 of the last 30 games, a stretch in which he hit .301/.336/.642. Billy McKinney takes over in left field.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Carries offense in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Swats 17th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Flashes wheels in win•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Delivers 16th home run•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Back in action•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Dealing with wrist issue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal